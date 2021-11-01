JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man was swindled out of $1,600 by someone who called him pretending to be his boss Oct. 14.
The man said he received a text message from someone who claimed they were the CEO of the company the victim works for. The caller used the purported CEO’s name and claimed he was at an out-of-town conference, which the victim’s boss actually was attending.
The caller told the victim to go to a Kroger store off Sharon Road and buy three $200 gift cards for clients. After the victim complied with the request, the caller instructed him to send photos of the three cards with their security numbers exposed.
After the victim sent the photos, the caller had him buy five more $200 Google Play cards and text photos. The caller then asked for another 10 cards with the same amount. The victim told officers that’s when he became suspicious and called his credit card company and reported the fraud to Google Play and to police.
