Johns Creek man extorted for money after sending nude photos

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– A Johns Creek man said he began receiving threats to extort money April 11 after he sent nude pictures of himself to someone he had befriended on Snapchat.
He said he had been in communication with someone who identified themselves as “Hannah,” and he sent the photos.
Later in the evening, he was notified that if he didn’t pay $1,200, the photos would be released online. Soon after he refused the demand, the individual created a group message of nearly 150 people who followed him on Instagram and sent several of the photos to the group.
The victim was able to capture the communications on screenshot and they were entered as evidence.