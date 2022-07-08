Johns Creek man defrauded of funds in online transaction

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– Police responded to a fraud call regarding Facebook Marketplace June 21. The victim, a Johns Creek resident, said he’d attempted to sell a bike on Facebook Marketplace for $300.

A buyer then contacted him and offered to pay the total amount through Zelle. The victim provided his Zelle information to the potential buyer.

He got an email from Zelle, which asked him to start a commercial account, but he needed to pay $500 for the upgrade. He received an additional email about another transaction of $1,000 he needed to pay for the account.

He did not get any other messages from the potential buyer or the $300 deposit for the bike.