JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man was arrested June 8 for allegedly breaking into the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, spray painting it with graffiti and posting a TikTok video of his actions.
Christopher E. Wollstein, 37, was charged with theft by taking and vandalism to a place of worship.
A deacon at the church along Jones Bridge Way reported the vandalism June 4, telling officers the property was undisturbed at the May 30 service. Black spray paint was scribbled in several places and two stone tablets with the Ten Commandments had been moved onto the church property.
The deacon showed officers Instagram and TikTok videos of Wollstein allegedly stealing wreaths from the property. He was also armed with black spray paint in the videos.
Police recognized Wollstein from a May 17 call and quickly obtained warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody at his Leadenhall Street home.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.