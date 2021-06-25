JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man was arrested June 8 for allegedly breaking into the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, spray painting it with graffiti and posting a TikTok video of his actions.

Christopher E. Wollstein, 37, was charged with theft by taking and vandalism to a place of worship.

A deacon at the church along Jones Bridge Way reported the vandalism June 4, telling officers the property was undisturbed at the May 30 service. Black spray paint was scribbled in several places and two stone tablets with the Ten Commandments had been moved onto the church property.

The deacon showed officers Instagram and TikTok videos of Wollstein allegedly stealing wreaths from the property. He was also armed with black spray paint in the videos.

Police recognized Wollstein from a May 17 call and quickly obtained warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody at his Leadenhall Street home.

