JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man caught driving a rental that was reported stolen was arrested July 31 during a traffic stop along State Bridge Road.
Rubin David Adams, 24, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and several traffic infractions.
A patrol officer pulled Adams over for speeding. He initially gave officers a false name and claimed he borrowed the Jeep Compass from a friend who rented the vehicle, police said. The report stated that Adams didn’t have a license or paperwork to document the rental. The jeep also smelled of marijuana, according to police.
The vehicle proved to be stolen out of Atlanta, and Adams had an arrest warrant out of Minnesota. Police said someone rented the vehicle from Enterprise with a fake Minnesota driver’s license under the name “Roc Adams,” and never returned it.
Inside the SUV, officers reported finding a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, two iPhones, 5.2 grams of raw marijuana and temporary tags registered to a different Jeep Compass. They impounded the vehicle and seized the weapon, pot and iPhones.
