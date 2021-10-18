JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to a disorderly conduct call at the Retreat at Johns Creek apartments along State Bridge Road on Sept. 28. A property manager who had an encounter with two tenants alleged that one of them threatened to shoot her.
One of the tenants told officers the landlord had been causing his family issues and harassing his children. He said he and his woman confronted the property manager when they saw her walking down the street.
According to police, the man told the manager to stop harassing his children.
The landlord told police the couple threatened her. She said she heard the female say “let me pop her” as they drove by. A co-worker stepped in to intervene when the woman got out of the car to confront the landlord. That co-worker told officers he heard someone say “pop this [expletive deleted]” but he wasn’t sure who said it.
No arrests were made. Officers told the parties to separate and call police to help resolve any future conflicts.
