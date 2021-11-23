JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a Kroger supermarket along Holcomb Bridge Road Nov. 12 for a dispute between two employees that created a “hostile work environment,” police said.
No arrests were made due to conflicting reports. Both employees claimed they were assaulted by the other, and there were no third-party witnesses to the altercation.
One of the workers, a 23-year-old Alpharetta woman, said she was working in an aisle when her co-worker walked past and shoved her cart out the way. She said the 53-year-old McDonough woman did the same thing in another aisle moments later, this time pushing her as well.
The other employee said her younger co-worker has been hostile with her on previous occasions and refused to move her cart the night of the latest incident.
Both women claimed the other one began shouting and threatened them. There was no surveillance footage available immediately after the incident.
