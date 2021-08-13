JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Officers were dispatched to a residential burglary on Rosedown Way late July 21. The victims told officers they went on vacation for five days and when they returned home, they found their house in complete disarray.
A rear closet window was shattered and open and the back sliding door was ajar, according to police. The victims immediately noticed gold rings missing. They told officers they would check to see if any other items were missing after they cleaned up.
Patrol officers canvassed the neighborhood to question neighbors and check for surveillance footage that may have shown the break-in. Detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation.
