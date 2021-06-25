JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A residential burglary along North Eagles Bluff was reported to police June 9. The victims claimed the break-in occurred sometime between June 3 and 8 while they were on vacation. When they returned home, they found a door in the garage pried open.

According to police, the victims reported over $3,000 worth of items missing. That included a laptop, two Smith & Wesson pistols and white pearls.

