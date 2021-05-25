JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man called police to his Montclair Way residence late May 12 after spotting a burglar on surveillance video roaming outside his home.
The homeowner lost his security camera feed shortly after motion was detected by his security alarm. Before it went dead, he saw someone walking near his garage. He then called 911.
The home’s power was cut by the time officers arrived to the home. Upstairs bedrooms and closets appeared to have been ransacked and a back door was open.
The victim said five watches, an engagement ring, 16 purses and several clothing items were stolen, according to police.
