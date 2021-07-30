JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police and detectives responded to a restaurant on Medlock Bridge Road after a Craigslist exchange went awry July 15.
Police said a 24-year-old Lawrenceville woman was selling two iPhones for $1,100 and met up with a potential buyer at a Dunkin Donuts. The woman claimed she handed the buyer, a Johns Creek teen, the phones and he only gave her $800. The teen wouldn’t return the phones when she refused the offer, not even after she handed the money back. That’s when the seller called 911 and reported that the teen was trying to drive off with the money and her iPhones.
Police questioned the buyer who claimed he offered to pay $920 because the phones weren’t brand new as advertised. He told police she grabbed his money and took both cell phones back then escaped in her car. Police found no independent evidence to verify either story and decided not to pursue charges because of the conflicting statements.
