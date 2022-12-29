Johns Creek couple shot inside their residence

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police were dispatched to Plantation Bridge Drive Dec. 19 and found Heather Quiggle and her boyfriend shot inside the home.
When police arrived at 3 a.m., they saw Quiggle on the front porch wearing a red shirt soaked in blood, the police report said. Police later found her boyfriend with a gunshot wound to the leg. Quiggle’s 20-year-old son heard the shots, escaped through a window and got help from a neighbor, according to local media.
After receiving lifesaving measures — Quiggle with a chest seal and her boyfriend with a leg tourniquet — they were transported to North Fulton Hospital. Both are in stable condition.
Friends of Quiggle have since started a fundraising campaign with a $15,000 goal to offset her medical bills. So far, $11,885 has been raised. As of a Dec. 24 update on the fundraiser’s website, Quiggle was to be “released from the hospital shortly.”
“She still has wound vacs as well as extensive wound care needs,” the update said. “They are trying to get her out of the hospital as soon as possible to lower her risk of getting RSV or the flu, which as fragile as her lungs are, she can't afford to get.”
According to local media, the suspect and ex-boyfriend of Quiggle, 46-year-old Batin Azzaam Rashid, was later found dead in Sandy Springs from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot.
Rashid was wanted for one count of aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, one count of aggravated assault, one count of burglary, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to a release reported by local media from Police Chief Mark Mitchell.