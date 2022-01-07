Johns Creek cashier reports threats made by angry customer

JOHN’S CREEK, Ga. –– Police were dispatched to the Jones Bridge Road Publix on Dec. 8 for a report of terroristic threats made to an employee.
Employees said a man, described as a middle-aged, Black male, about 6 feet tall with a beard, wearing a neon pink and green jacket, began yelling at a cashier in the checkout line after he asked him how his day was going. The cashier said the man called him a racist and stormed out of the store, leaving his groceries.
On his way to assist another customer minutes later, the cashier saw the man still in the parking lot yelling at him. He told police that the customer made threats to go home and bring back a gun.
Officers combed the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
