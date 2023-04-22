Johns Creek business employee reports customer harassment

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An employee at SK Customs reported to Johns Creek Police April 6 that a customer repeatedly called and left bad reviews for the business.
The suspect retrieved his vehicle the day before after the business performed service for him but was displeased with the work.
Though the business owner was out of town, the suspect threatened to “destroy the business” if the owner did not fix his vehicle or refund his money by noon April 6.
The suspect posted a one-star review for the business’ Peachtree Corners location. The suspect also allegedly left an additional 16 one-star reviews, though the employee could not confirm they were from the suspect.
The employee said the business did not wish to prosecute the case, but wished to have the incident documented in case the suspect continued the harassment.