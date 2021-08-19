JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to a burglary report Aug. 3 at a home on Club Way in the River Ridge subdivision.
Police said a man broke into the victim’s pool house before dawn and slept there for hours. The victim said the suspect flooded the tile area inside the pool house, tossed chairs into the pool and knocked over a stone table.
Security cameras showed a heavyset man in his 20s break into the pool house around 2:45 a.m. The man stripped off his clothes and slept on the couch, then got in the pool, opened all the kitchen drawers and used a knife to pry open locked doors in the pool house. Police said the man left the premises around 5 a.m.
