Johns Creek apartment resident reports theft of items

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– A Johns Creek woman reported a burglary at her apartment on Addison Lane March 9. The victim said she had left a key to her apartment inside a small package box outside of her apartment door for her friend to use. When her friend arrived, the package was missing, but she was still able to get in using another key.
The victim stated her two Indian passports, a brown leather wallet and $50 had been taken from a desk drawer near the front door. An HP laptop was missing from the closet in the bedroom. No security cameras were outside of her apartment and there are currently no suspects.