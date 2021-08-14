JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Thieves broke into a home along Southern Hill Drive and stole guns, $127,000 worth of watches and jewelry, and $30,000 worth of gold coins on July 22.
Police found a rear door leading to the back deck shattered and the master bedroom ransacked. The victim said the burglary occurred while she and her son were attending an event at Johns Creek High School.
The homeowner’s surveillance video showed three suspects break into the home by shattering the back window near the deck with a crowbar. The suspects could be heard on the deck speaking Spanish or Portuguese before they made entry, police said.
According to police, the burglars stole passports and immunization records, a Beretta gun, a .38 special revolver, a set of gold coins valued at $30,000, $100,000 worth of jewelry, a Rolex watch valued at $18,000, a Tag Heuer watch valued at $6,000, a Longines watch valued at $3,000 and $300 from a piggy bank.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.