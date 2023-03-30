Jewelry taken from home on South Burgess Trail

MILTON, Ga. — A woman, who lives on South Burgess Trail, discovered her small black jewelry box missing which contained more than $15,000 in jewelry.
On March 16, the woman told Milton Police she last saw her jewelry March 13 before she left for work at 9:30 a.m. and discovered it missing March 15 at 12 p.m.
The woman said she thinks the entry point possibly could have been through the window from the rear deck roof. But police did not see any signs of forced entry or any damages on the roof shingles. She was not certain whether she’d locked her upstairs windows or left it cracked, the police report said.
The woman said there were no signs of anything else in the house being disturbed or any damage to her doors or windows.
No cameras were on scene.