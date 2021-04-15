ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Scammers posing as executives for Piercing Pagado duped a manager of the jewelry store’s North Point Circle location out of nearly $2,500 in cash and gift cards March 27.
The victim reported the fraud on March 29 and told police someone called the Alpharetta store and identified himself as a company executive doing a financial audit. The caller told the store manager he needed to be issued a $1,335 gift card. He also instructed the manager to deposit $1,075 in cash to a Wells Fargo account to cover for misappropriated funds.
The manager said the caller sounded legitimate, according to police. The employee issued the gift card and made the cash deposit. Store security officials later realized both the phone call and bank account information were fraudulent. Police said by then, the gift card had already been used on the company’s website.
