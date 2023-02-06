Jenkinsburg man arrested for possessing stolen gun

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police arrested a Jenkinsburg, Ga., man after they found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop on Jan. 24 on Holcomb Bridge Road.
An officer pulled over the vehicle when he noticed the tint on the front window was too dark to see the driver, a violation of Georgia law. The officer ran the plates and found the driver had multiple warrants out in different jurisdictions.
The officer also stated that when he approached the car, he could smell marijuana, but the driver said there were no drugs inside. Other officers arrived on the scene and asked the driver and passengers to get out of the car so they could search it for marijuana.
In the search, officers found a handgun under the driver’s seat and multiple bags of marijuana. The serial number of the gun showed it was listed as stolen.
The driver said he purchased the gun from an individual on Instagram for a heavy discount. The officers said the driver should have known the gun was stolen given the purchasing method and cost. Police arrested the driver for theft by receiving.