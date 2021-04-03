FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies and firefighters responded to a fatal crash March 31 along Brown Bridge Road after a car hydroplaned and struck a tree.
Robert J. Phillips, 68, of Jefferson, was killed in the crash, which occurred around 12:45 p.m. near Little Mill Road. Deputies said Phillips was driving a Ford Crown Victoria eastbound along Browns Bridge and attempted to pass slower traffic when the car hydroplaned, and Phillips lost control. The car veered off the roadway, rotated and slammed into a large tree.
First responders rushed Phillips to a local hospital where he later died. Deputies are now investigating the crash but said there were no preliminary indications that alcohol or drugs were a factor.
