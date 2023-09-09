Jailed suspect faces new forgery charge

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year-old Canton man being held at the Forsyth County Jail faced an additional charge Aug. 10 after allegedly forging checks to his former roommate.
The roommate reported May 27 she had helped remodel a home on Mountain View Trail for the suspect between April and May, and she lived with him at the time. She said the suspect paid her weekly for cleaning supplies and her assistance.
The suspect was arrested that month on multiple forgery and fraud charges, which she said made her suspicious. She said the suspect allegedly implied the checks, which were not in his name, were his boss’s, and he had permission to use them.
After the victim returned to her home in Cleveland, her bank alerted her of a fraudulent signature on the checks. She reported the suspect paid her around $2,800.
The suspect is being held on one count of felony transaction card theft, eight counts of identity fraud, one count of forgery in the third degree and three counts of misdemeanor forgery in the fourth degree.
Bond was set at $248,100, but it has since been revoked.