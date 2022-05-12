Jail inmate charged with battery on deputy

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail allegedly scuffled with a pod deputy May 8, and was charged with battery against an officer.
The deputy was opening cells for inmates to begin free time. He opened the cell of one inmate who was on 24-hour lockdown and stood in the doorway. The inmate asked if his lockdown was over, and the deputy responded that it was not.
The inmate then stated that he “gets one hour” and attempted to push past the deputy. The deputy pushed the inmate back and informed him inmates on 24-hour lockdown do not get an hour of free time.
The report states the inmate then began trying to “over power” the deputy by pushing his body up against him. The deputy pinned the inmate to the wall and requested backup with his radio. The deputy attempted to put the inmate back in the cell, but the inmate grabbed onto the door frame, according to the report.
The deputy took the inmate to the ground and handcuffed him. The report states the deputy’s body camera fell off during the altercation. The deputy began the process to receive a warrant for simple battery against an officer.