Items stolen from unit at self-storage facility

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police reported items worth more than $7,000 were stolen from a self-storage unit off Crown Point Parkway sometime between November 2022 and March 15, 2023.
Officers responded to Life Storage in Dunwoody March 15 after receiving reports that multiple electronics and other items had been stolen from a storage unit.
The unit’s owner said she discovered the theft at about 2 p.m. that day when she noticed wires at the top of the unit were bent out of place. The woman told police she was the only person who knew the storage unit’s entry code, and she thinks burglars entered the unit by force.
Officers learned from building managers the owner last checked on her unit Nov. 2, 2022. The owner also reported security camera footage from the facility would be available for the incident.
At the time of the report, no suspect had been identified in the case.