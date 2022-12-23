Items stolen from car at Webb Bridge Park

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported multiple credit cards stolen from her vehicle at Webb Bridge Park, police reports said.
Alpharetta police said the woman’s vehicle was burglarized Nov. 30, while parked at the park’s soccer fields for about one hour.
The victim told police she had placed her purse and wallet in the vehicle’s trunk before entering the park and didn’t notice the theft until her husband called to ask if she was trying to make purchases at the Apple Store.
The woman later learned that five of her credit cards were missing from her wallet, but no transactions were fully processed.
No suspect was identified.