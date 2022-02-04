Items reported stolen at Windward Walmart

MILTON, Ga. –– Police responded to a shoplifting call Jan. 21 on Windward Parkway at Walmart. The reporting party – with Asset Protection Associate – advised law enforcement he observed a subject with a purple backpack in the electronics section looking at a Nintendo remote controller.
He stated the purple backpack drew his attention, so he monitored the subject’s movement. The subject left the electronic area and made his way to the hardware department, where he picked up a Hyper Tough Digital Deadbolt with electronic keypad valued at $47.84.
He stated the subject then started walking to the front of the store and in between went through the “Celebrations” aisle where the subject concealed the item in his backpack. As the suspect was exiting, the employee stopped him and the suspect fled.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, had a goatee, was around 5’7” to 5’8”, wearing a red and black plaid hoodie, maroon sweatpants with a white star on the left side and black shoes.
After police reviewed video footage, it was confirmed the subject had concealed the item in his backpack and passed all points of sale without paying. The copy of the video footage was retrieved and turned in as evidence.
