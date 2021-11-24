ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a Decatur man accused of attacking a female Chipotle employee along Alpharetta Highway on Nov. 10.
Maquade Allen, 27, was charged with simple battery. According to police, the victim was having trouble understanding Allen as she took his order. The clerk told officers he began yelling at employees and demanding more items for his food order. The manager called 911 and told the victim to keep Allen in the store.
The clerk put his order away in the kitchen to prevent him from leaving. She said Allen came behind the service counter, grabbed her by the arm and pushed her up against a wall. He then knocked the food on the counter to the floor.
Security cameras showed Allen grab and push the woman against the wall, then smack the counter, police said. Allen told officers employees pushed him first when he tried to get his food order. He denied hitting anyone. Police said the surveillance footage contradicted his claims.
