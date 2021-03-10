JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Internet Crimes Against Children task force recovered more than 21,000 alleged child pornography images after agents raided raided a Johns Creek residence Feb. 24.

Joe Kent Ayers, 63, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. The task force recovered the lewd images from multiple devices.

Police did not reveal the location of the search warrant. Public records show Ayers lives along Ivey Oaks Lane.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children launched the investigation.

Load comments