Investigation launched over vehicle theft spree

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a recent spree of vehicle thefts in several Alpharetta neighborhoods.
Reports said unidentified thieves stole three Kia vehicles from homes on Executive Drive, Elite Lane and Devore Road on July 23, during what police are classifying as a related series of thefts. All of the vehicles were entered without force and none of the victims reported hearing a car alarm, reports said.
Each vehicle theft was reported to police separately between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. July 23. But officers were to connect the incidents after one of the vehicles, a 2013 Kia Rio, was involved in a wreck near Webb Bridge Road and Westside Parkway at about 5 a.m.
Before the wreck, FLOCK Traffic Camera footage showed the Kia Rio was travelling with two other vehicles, later identified as the other stolen Kias.
A 19-year-old Alpharetta man, who was dropped off at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital with serious injuries after the wreck, is a possible suspect in the thefts, police said.
Additionally, police said suspects may have attempted to steal another vehicle on Executive Drive that night.
No other suspects were identified.