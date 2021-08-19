DUNWOODY, Ga. — A couple went for a walk Aug. 4, and when they returned to their Madison Drive home, a man they didn’t know answered the door.
Police were dispatched to the reported break-in. The victims said they took a stroll around their apartment complex, leaving their daughters at home. When they returned about 20 minutes later, a man peeked through the blinds and opened their front door while playing a toy guitar.
He tried to hug one of the victims and told them both he’d just been released from prison where “we rape people,” police said. The husband pushed the suspect outside the house and shut the front door. He walked away from the doorstep. It was not clear how the suspect got inside the residence.
The victims said their daughters were on the third floor and had no idea the strange man was inside the house. Police said he was in the kitchen and bathroom. Nothing was reported missing.
