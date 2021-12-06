Instacart worker reports dog attack on delivery in Milton

MILTON, Ga. — An Instacart worker called police Nov. 15 and reported that a dog bit her while she was delivering groceries to a North Park Lane residence.
The victim said the bite occurred the afternoon of Nov. 14. Three dogs and a 4-year-old child were running around in the customer’s yard when she pulled into the driveway. The Instacart worker was not certain which dog bit her. She said the dogs were sniffing her leg and she felt a slight pinch, but no pain.
She didn’t notice the bite until she got back into her car after delivering the groceries. The woman didn’t call police until after speaking to her attorney.
Police said all three dogs were vaccinated with their shots and seemed friendly when an officer visited the residence to question the dogs’ owner.
