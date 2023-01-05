Inmate charged in attack at Forsyth County Jail

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail has been charged with battery for allegedly attacking another inmate, during an incident Dec. 20.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said the attack occurred at 1:15 p.m. in a housing unit of the jail, when one inmate accidentally spilled coffee on the floor, angering another inmate.
The attacker, a 27-year-old man from Austell, allegedly approached the victim from behind and struck him in the face. Reports said the incident was captured on security camera.
The suspect was charged with misdemeanor battery in addition to terroristic threat charges he was already facing.