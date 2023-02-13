Imposter uses man’s ID to ring up hospital bills

MILTON, Ga. — A man received two bills from Northside Hospitals, totaling more than $10,000, but he said he hadn’t received either service listed on the bills.
Both bills were dated from October. The man told Milton Police Feb. 2 that he didn’t go to either location nor receive any type of medical attention from Northside Hospital. He said he has been in contact with the hospital to get the issue resolved and sent over a photo of his Georgia driver’s license.
Staff said his license was the same as what was on file, except for the photo.
Neither the man nor his insurance provider have paid any money on the bill, the police report said. But the man said the bill was sent to his insurance company.