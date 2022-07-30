Identity thief cashes in on Johns Creek man’s name

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– Police are investigating a fraud report filed June 26 in which a Johns Creek man said someone used his identity to collect unemployment in Ohio.
The victim said his CPA recently notified him that he had received a 1099-G IRS form for $20,180 in unemployment insurance during tax year 2020. The victim also said that about three weeks earlier, he had received a bill for applying for a PayPal Synchrony Bank credit card, which he had no knowledge of.
Moreover, the victim said that someone had opened a Wells Fargo checking account in his name without his authorization. He said he filed a fraud report with the bank.