Identity theft victim reports new credit line

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man told Johns Creek Police Jan. 26 someone opened a line of credit at Macy’s using his identity.
He received a text Jan. 18 asking him to register his new Macy’s credit card and received another text two days later with the same message.
Suspicious, the man went to the Macy’s website and chatted with someone, who informed him he had a balance of $700 pending on his Macy’s credit card. He told the person he never had a Macy’s credit card. But the person said he opened a credit line of $1,600 Jan. 18 at the Lennox Mall store and that $700 of bedding was purchased that same day.
The man was then referred to the fraud department.
The man also learned that someone opened an Experian account Jan. 12.
He told police he doesn’t know how someone would have come by his information.