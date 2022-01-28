Identity fraud reported in Sam’s Club purchase in Milton

MILTON, Ga. –– A Milton woman reported identity fraud Jan. 18 when she noticed someone used her Wells Fargo debit card at a Sam’s Club. The victim stated that her debit card is linked to her Sam’s Club app as a payment method, and she had physical possession of the card.
She received an email in the morning from a Sam’s Club employee in Woodstock. The email informed her that a subject was there trying to pick up an order that had been placed through the Sam’s Club app by her mother. The victim told the employee to not release anything to the person. Nothing was purchased since the employee reported suspicion and contacted the victim.
She contacted Wells Fargo and canceled her debit card.
On the Sam’s Club app, she noticed another purchase made Jan. 17 on Jonesboro Road for an order of $231.03. The Woodstock location has video footage of the subject, who arrived in a white car, picking up the order.
The victim received a case number and remedies on how to prevent further fraud activity.
