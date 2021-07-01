MILTON, Ga. — Police responded to a Northpark Lane home late June 18 for an alleged theft.
The complainant told police she was house sitting for the 63-year-old homeowner when a woman knocked on the door and calmly claimed she was there to pick up some of her belongings. The house sitter noticed a bag matching the description of what the woman was asking for, so she gave it to the woman. She said she was convinced by the woman’s calm, confident demeanor, according to police.
Later in the evening, the suspect returned and said she needed to pick up the rest of her belongings. The woman walked into the homeowner’s bedroom, filled a garment bag with items and grabbed four shoe boxes, then left.
The house sitter said she became suspicious at that point and contacted the homeowner. He told her she’d just allowed a “stranger” to rob him. The stolen items were valued at $3,000, according to police.
Investigators later identified the suspect as a 31-year-old Alpharetta woman. She had not been charged as of press time.
