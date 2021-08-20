DUNWOODY, Ga. — An Alabama man confronted a police officer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel along Ashford Dunwoody Road on Aug. 5.

Matthew Joshua Foster, 34, was charged with disorderly under the influence, obstruction and battery on a police officer. Police said he bit an officer while being taken into custody.

According to the arrest report, an officer responded to the hotel after Foster reportedly punched one of his co-workers in the face.

The report says Foster got right in the face of the first officer who arrived and became unruly when backup police tried to handcuff him. It took three officers to subdue Foster. Police used mace, punched him in the face and kneed him in the leg. He continued to struggle as police escorted him out of the hotel. He allegedly bit one of the officers in the upper thigh.

Trending

Load comments