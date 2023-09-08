Hotel patron reports attempted robbery

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Crowne Plaza Hotel reported Aug. 13.
Police said a 37-year-old Atlanta man may have been held at gunpoint in the hotel’s first-floor public bathroom after a suspect followed him in from the underground parking garage. The suspect allegedly demanded money and appeared to be holding a gun in his pocket.
The victim was able to flee the bathroom unharmed and called 911 from the lobby area, but police were unable to locate the suspect.
Reports said police were able to get a photo of the suspect from security camera footage, but he was not positively identified.