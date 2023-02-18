Hotel guest loses car he lent to strangers

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a car theft on Feb. 4 at the Ramada hotel on Mansell Road after a man lent his car to two strangers and didn’t get it back.
The victim told police he was staying at the hotel when two middle-aged men approached him. One man identified himself as “old school.” The pair asked if the man could drive him South to see his brother.
The victim told the pair he was intoxicated and could not drive. The man identified as “old school” said he would pay $40 to borrow the car for an hour. The man asked for personal items from the pair as collateral, and “old school” gave him clothes. The pair left in the car, but never returned.
Police listed the vehicle as stolen and the case remains open.