Hospital property damage leads to patient’s arrest

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were called to Peachford Hospital in Dunwoody March 20, after hospital staff reported a patient was in extreme distress and was causing damage to the walls of his room.
When officers arrived at the hospital, they located a 24-year-old Atlanta man who was sweating profusely and appeared to be in an excited and violent state, incident reports said.
The man allegedly refused to comply with the officer’s commands and was placed in investigative custody while the situation was evaluated.
Police later transported the man to Northside Hospital for a mental health evaluation.