Homeowners report theft of purses, ashes of dog

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a home on Weathervane Drive July 31, where a burglary was reported.
When police entered the residence, they observed items strewn over several areas of the home as well as pry marks on a living room window. One of the residents said her mother, who also lives at the home, is a business owner who is known to bring cash home at the end of the day.
The woman also reported the suspect took ashes of her dog, which were in an urn located upstairs. She also reported eight to 10 Louis Vuitton bags, priced at $8,000 each, missing from her closet.
Police canvassed the neighborhood and checked ring cameras, but they yielded no additional information. Detectives also responded to the scene.