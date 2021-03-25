ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell homeowner wielded a gun and threatened to shoot a photographer when a crew arrived March 12 to film his Spring Drive home listed for sale.
Jason Edward Rickels, 43, told police he thought the real estate agents, photographer and other contractors on his property were there to burglarize his home. They were actually there to do a photo shoot, police indicated.
According to investigators, Rickels’ wife was watching the scheduled viewing on her cell phone via Ring security cams. She noticed the crew carrying bags of camera equipment into the residence and became suspicious that the viewing was a “scam” to burglarize the couple’s home. She told Rickels to return to their home, had her realtor order the contractors to leave the property and reported a crime to 911.
Rickels showed up as the crew was packing up and confronted the photographer. Police said knocked the photographer’s camera out of his hand, smashing it on the ground. He then pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot other crew members when they confronted him for breaking the camera, according to officers.
Rickels was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and second-degree criminal damage to property.
