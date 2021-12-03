Homeless man in Dunwoody rescued from garbage truck

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Officers rescued a homeless man who was entrapped in a garbage truck along Womack Road early Nov. 19.
Police and Fire Rescue units found the victim trapped inside the truck after several trash cannisters on the route had already been emptied into the dumpster.
The man told officers he was sleeping in the dumpster on Winters Chapel Road. Police said the truck compacted each time it picked up a load, police said. The homeless man managed to survive when a crew from the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department extracted him. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
