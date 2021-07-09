ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a man who allegedly tried to commit fraud June 26 at an Ameris Bank along Windward Parkway.

Brian Tipton, 43, of Morristown, Tenn., was charged with third-degree forgery after he attempted to withdraw $6,000 from a person’s account, according to police. A bank manager told officers that Tipton had tried to secure a home equity loan, but he couldn’t provide specific information about the account he was trying to access. He left when the bankers told him they couldn’t help him, but he returned an hour later asking to make a $6,000 withdrawal.

Bank officials were suspicious he was trying to impersonate someone else and called police. Tipton gave officers a Florida driver’s license with the account holder’s name. Police said the license didn’t appear to be real. When officers put Tipton in handcuffs, he admitted he was lying about his name, according to the arrest report.

He later told investigators he was homeless, and he met a man in downtown Atlanta who recruited him to attempt the scam. That suspect coached Tipton on what to say, rented him a hotel room and bought him new clothes for agreeing to participate in the scam, he told police. There were no indications the accomplice had been captured.

