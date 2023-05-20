Home burglary suspects evade police pursuit

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to an in-progress burglary on Bedford Garden Drive May 7 at 12:30 a.m., but the suspects got away.
Before calling 911, the homeowner’s son and his girlfriend said they were heading to sleep around midnight when the girlfriend heard dogs barking and people whispering. They then heard commotion outside of the room and ran to lock the bedroom door. They soon heard someone on the other side attempting to use the door handle.
Upon arrival, police heard people running through the woods, stepping on leaves and twigs toward the left rear of the residence. When police approached the area, they heard multiple yelling voices, several car doors slamming, and saw taillights through the trees. Police also heard a vehicle flee at a high rate of speed and held position as they waited for backup units.
A video was captured from a rear security camera that showed suspects fleeing the residence with what appeared to be several gallon trash bags of items. Police attempted to locate the trail of the suspects, and the Investigations unit took control of the scene.
The homeowner said she would provide police a detailed list of items stolen as soon as she returned from being out of town but believed it to be multiple articles of high-end designer clothes and bags.