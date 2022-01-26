Home burglary reported on Roswell Creek Lane

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A burglary was reported Jan. 15 at a residence on Roswell Creek Lane. A past burglary incident was reported for the same residence. Police found no visible evidence of forced entry.
The victim did not hear anyone come inside but when she entered the downstairs bedroom, she stated it appeared as if someone rummaged through it. The victim rented the room to an individual who was not on the scene, but his girlfriend advised police that based on photos of the crime scene, $5,000 worth of gold, $1,500 in cash and a tablet were taken. His room was the only one that appeared disturbed.
It is unknown how the burglar gained access inside or whether the door was locked.
