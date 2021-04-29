JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A home undergoing renovations on Landing Entry was burglarized overnight April 14. Crews working on the residence arrived to find a window open and the garage door slightly ajar.

The head contractor told police some of his equipment was stolen from the property, including a commercial spray machine and ladders.

The homeowner, who was in the process of moving out, said a push mower, socket set and plastic tub he’d left behind were missing.

