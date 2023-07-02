Home burglars rack up $64,000 worth of items

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported a burglary at her residence on Braesridge Way to police June 6.
After she returned home, the victim said she noticed several items missing and clothing strewn about, which appeared to have been removed from the laundry basket.
The victim discovered her jewelry box, containing three gold diamond rings as well as necklaces, was missing from her bathroom cabinet, with an estimated value of $2,000. She also discovered that $2,500 in Louis Vuitton bags were missing.
The victim’s live-in boyfriend, though separated, noted a $60,000 watch was missing as well as a gold ring. He identified someone who may have guessed the access code.
Police observed no obvious forced entry.