Holy Redeemer student investigated for threat

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The principal at Holy Redeemer on Old Alabama Road reported to police May 25 that a 12-year-old student threatened to bring a gun to class to shoot another student and the school.
The principal gathered information from a witness’ mother and compiled a list of names of students who had heard the threats. Police interviewed the children to assess the severity of the girls’ statement.
Several students shared that the girl threatened to bring a gun on the last day of school, May 22.
Police contacted a man to ask if the girl had access to a firearm, and that if she did, that safety protocols be established to prevent her from carrying out the threat.
The man said the girl did not have access to a firearm. He also said there were two boys involved that had initiated the conversation with the girl, and he would gather and relay more information to detectives.